Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Officials urge drivers to pull up to stop bars to activate traffic light sensors

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have sent out a reminder to drivers that long waits at traffic signals could be avoided by making sure you pull all the way up to the “stop bar” at intersection.

They say modern traffic lights are no longer controlled primarily by timers, but instead by sensors imbedded in the pavement to detect the presence of vehicles.

These sensors, technically known as inductance loops, are located directly behind the “stop bars,” which are the thick white lines on the pavement. When the inductance loop senses a vehicle stopped for a red light, it triggers the control box to change the traffic light from red to green.

When drivers stop well short of the “stop bar,” or pull past the “stop bar” into the intersection, the inductance loop cannot sense the presence of the vehicle and thus will not trigger the light to change.

Officials say traffic light systems still have timers built into them for occasions when the loop sensors are not working due to construction or malfunction, so that traffic flow can be regulated at intersections controlled by traffic lights.

In areas where no construction is taking place, drivers who suspect that a loop sensor is not working properly are asked to contact the Department of Highways to let them know.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrick County Graphic
Warrick Co. store ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on...
Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Newburgh cupcake bakery closing up shop
Newburgh cupcake bakery closing up shop
Police looking for hit and run driver, bicyclist taken to hospital

Latest News

Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
OCU and Oakland City Library holding Halloween event
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Paving planned Monday on No. 6 School Road in Vanderburgh Co.
Daniel Long
Former corrections officer arrested for Intimidation
Decades apart, brothers in blue bond over HPD nostalgia
Decades apart, brothers in blue bond over HPD nostalgia