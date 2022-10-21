Birthday Club
OCU and Oakland City Library holding Halloween event

Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic(MGN via Pexels)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Oakland City University School of Education is helping the Oakland City Columbia Township Public Library with their “Spooky Stories and Fun.”

The event is on Tuesday, October 25, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Columbia Township Public Library at 210 South Main Street in Oakland City.

Parents and children ages ten and under are welcome for the treats and activities while walking around the library and stopping at various tables stationed throughout the building.

The tables will be arranged so children can discover stories and customize a candy bucket. Their customized bucket will be theirs to take home.

“Department of Ed Instructor Wyatt Held and I are excited to work with OCU teacher candidates and OCU’s Freshman Success Class in making this event a family fun night with a touch of spookiness,” said Andrea Boyle, an Early Childhood Coordinator and Lecturer of Elementary and Special Education at the University.

Kids are encouraged to wear their trick-or-treat costumes and be judged. Winners will be announced at 5 p.m.

