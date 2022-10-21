Mount Carmel QB Blayne Sisson earns POTW honors after stellar Week 9 performance

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - Mount Carmel quarterback Blayne Sisson was named the Touchdown Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 9,462 total votes.

Sisson was stellar in all categories for the Golden Aces last Saturday. He completed 12-of-12 passes for 305 yards, ran 20 carries for 151 yards, compiled nine touchdowns and grabbed an interception in the Golden Aces’ 62-38 victory over Marian Central Catholic.

Mount Carmel remains undefeated heading into its final regular season game against the Mount Vernon Rams on Friday.

Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

