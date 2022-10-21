Man sentenced in Evansville rape case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been sentenced for three counts of rape and one count of intimidation.

27-year-old Cody Austin Layson was arrested back in February after police say he assaulted the victim while giving her a ride home from a westside bar. He pleaded guilty last month.

[Police: Man arrested after sexually assaulting victim during ride home]

The affidavit shows he video recorded the victim.

It shows they were able to find Layson because the victim remembered seeing a name tag from his employer.

Friday, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Layson will also be placed on the Sexual Violent Predator list.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.