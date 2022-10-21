Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Man sentenced in Evansville rape case

Cody Austin Layson.
Cody Austin Layson.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been sentenced for three counts of rape and one count of intimidation.

27-year-old Cody Austin Layson was arrested back in February after police say he assaulted the victim while giving her a ride home from a westside bar. He pleaded guilty last month.

[Police: Man arrested after sexually assaulting victim during ride home]

The affidavit shows he video recorded the victim.

It shows they were able to find Layson because the victim remembered seeing a name tag from his employer.

Friday, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Layson will also be placed on the Sexual Violent Predator list.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrick County Graphic
Warrick Co. store ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on...
Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Newburgh cupcake bakery closing up shop
Newburgh cupcake bakery closing up shop
Police looking for hit and run driver, bicyclist taken to hospital

Latest News

Sierra Powell
Funeral set for woman hit by car in Henderson
Cops Connecting with Kids donated 3,100 pairs of shoes
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
OCU and Oakland City Library holding Halloween event
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Paving planned Monday on No. 6 School Road in Vanderburgh Co.