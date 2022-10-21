Birthday Club
Holiday World announces ‘Halloween in the Sky’ event

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - 300 drones will take to the skies over Holiday World for their Halloween drone show.

The new drone and fireworks show will be themed entirely to Halloween and will end with an announcement for their upcoming 2023 season.

The “Halloween in the Sky” event will begin at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday and is included in all guest admissions.

If you miss the show Saturday, there will be another show on October 29.

Holiday World closes for the season on October 30.

