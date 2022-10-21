Halloween events planned at Ivy Tech

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The public is invited to join Ivy Tech Community College students and their families for two family-friendly free Halloween celebrations inside the main campus – one on Oct. 28 and another on Halloween, Oct. 31.

Friday, Oct. 28 Ivy Tech Community College is planning its annual Halloween Party, “Carnival of Fear …not really!”, Oct. 28, from 5:30-7 p.m., in the Koch Student Center, at Ivy Tech Evansville Campus, 3501 N. First Avenue, Evansville. Enter through Entrance C, off Colonial Avenue parking lot.

The event, sponsored by the Student Government Association and Campus Activities Board, will provide a host of family-friendly activities, including a bounce house, games, face painting, a magician, carnival games, and free Trick or Treating and popcorn.

Monday, Oct. 31 On Halloween, Oct. 31, free Trick or Treating for the public is planned from 3-5 p.m., offered by employees in administrative offices of the college. Families should enter through Entrance A (south end of the building off First Avenue). The festivities begin up the spiral staircase at the Chancellor’s Suite, and continue throughout the building.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.