Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Halloween events planned at Ivy Tech

(pexels.com)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The public is invited to join Ivy Tech Community College students and their families for two family-friendly free Halloween celebrations inside the main campus – one on Oct. 28 and another on Halloween, Oct. 31.

Friday, Oct. 28 Ivy Tech Community College is planning its annual Halloween Party, “Carnival of Fear …not really!”, Oct. 28, from 5:30-7 p.m., in the Koch Student Center, at Ivy Tech Evansville Campus, 3501 N. First Avenue, Evansville. Enter through Entrance C, off Colonial Avenue parking lot.

The event, sponsored by the Student Government Association and Campus Activities Board, will provide a host of family-friendly activities, including a bounce house, games, face painting, a magician, carnival games, and free Trick or Treating and popcorn.

Monday, Oct. 31 On Halloween, Oct. 31, free Trick or Treating for the public is planned from 3-5 p.m., offered by employees in administrative offices of the college. Families should enter through Entrance A (south end of the building off First Avenue).  The festivities begin up the spiral staircase at the Chancellor’s Suite, and continue throughout the building.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrick County Graphic
Warrick Co. store ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on...
Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Newburgh cupcake bakery closing up shop
Newburgh cupcake bakery closing up shop
Police looking for hit and run driver, bicyclist taken to hospital

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Work planed on KY 416 in Henderson Co.
EMA shares video of fire
EMA shares new view of massive warehouse fire
Cody Austin Layson.
Man sentenced in Evansville rape case
Sierra Powell
Funeral set for woman hit by car in Henderson