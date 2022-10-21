Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office holding groundbreaking for new jail building

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Sheriff’s Office is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Gibson County Detention Center.

It’s happening at 11 a.m. Friday.

Last winter, they demolished a building next to the county jail to make way for updates to the facility.

Officials say the building they tore down was built in 1899 and the county bought it a few years ago.

A plan for more room at the jail has been a discussion for years. The county has even been cited by the state for overcrowding issues.

We’ll have more later today.

