Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office holding groundbreaking for new jail building
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Sheriff’s Office is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Gibson County Detention Center.
It’s happening at 11 a.m. Friday.
Last winter, they demolished a building next to the county jail to make way for updates to the facility.
Officials say the building they tore down was built in 1899 and the county bought it a few years ago.
A plan for more room at the jail has been a discussion for years. The county has even been cited by the state for overcrowding issues.
