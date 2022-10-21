Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office holding groundbreaking for new jail building

Newscast Recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Sheriff’s Office is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Gibson County Detention Center.

It’s happening at 11 a.m. Friday.

Last winter, they demolished a building next to the county jail to make way for updates to the facility.

Officials say the building they tore down was built in 1899 and the county bought it a few years ago.

A plan for more room at the jail has been a discussion for years. The county has even been cited by the state for overcrowding issues.

We’ll have more later today.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrick County Graphic
Warrick Co. store ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on...
Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Newburgh cupcake bakery closing up shop
Newburgh cupcake bakery closing up shop
Police looking for hit and run driver, bicyclist taken to hospital

Latest News

Decades apart, brothers in blue bond over HPD nostalgia
Decades apart, brothers in blue bond over HPD nostalgia
Pride flag
USI holding PrideFest on Friday
Christmas season in Owensboro
Owensboro announces ‘Hometown Christmas’ activities
USI holding PrideFest on Friday
USI holding PrideFest on Friday