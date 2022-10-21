Funeral set for woman hit by car in Henderson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The obituary for the woman who died after she was hit by a car in Henderson shows funeral arraignments have been made.
It shows visitation for Sierra Powell is Monday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2:30 p.m.
Powell’s obituary shows she was a mother of two, and several friends and family members say she was also expecting a new baby. She was 24.
Police say she was trying to cross South Green Street Wednesday night, had a medical issue, and fell in the road.
They say a driver hit her, but didn’t realize it at first. Police say the driver later contacted them and is not facing charges.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.