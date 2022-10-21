Birthday Club
Former corrections officer arrested for Intimidation

Daniel Long
Daniel Long(Posey Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a former Posey County Correctional Officer, who was fired after an arrest in August, has been arrested again.

26-year-old Daniel Long was arrested in Evansville Thursday night and charged with Intimidation, a Level 6 Felony, and Harassment, a Class B Misdemeanor.

Troopers say Long made text message threats to several people.

He was taken to the Posey County Jail where he is being held on bond.

Troopers say Long was arrested on August 19 for beating up an inmate in July, then fired from the Sheriff’s Office.

