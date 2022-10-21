Father-son duo embraces ‘stop the run’ motto for Memorial football

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial football team always seems to be a tough one to beat in Indiana. A big reason for that has to do with the gritty defensive unit they have built over the years, which includes a powerful father-son duo.

Memorial senior linebacker Carac Johnson leads the Tiger defense in multiple categories. He racked up 89 total tackles in his final regular season, averaging 9.9 tackles per game. Needless to say, Johnson has become a reliable piece for the Memorial front seven.

“We set goals at the start of the year, we wanted to reach the highest peak,” Johnson said. “And I think we’re on the step right now to get to that spot.”

“We took on the motto about seven years ago – stop the run – and that’s really our focus,” Memorial head football coach John Hurley said. “We build off of that. Carac does a great job emotionally and physically for us.”

What’s unique about Johnson is he doesn’t leave it all on the field. How could he when his father Ben Johnson is Memorial’s defensive coordinator?

“Coach Rip Collins was the defensive coordinator when I started here, so I’ve learned from him,” Ben said. “We’ve worked together really well for a long time and kind of learned a lot from there. Plus, we got the tradition of Coach [Larry] Mattingly, Coach [Ralph] Weinzapfel still being around all the time.”

Coach Johnson has been an assistant on the Tigers’ staff for 20 years. He was named defensive coordinator in 2017, which is the same season that Memorial won its first state title.

“It’s kind of interesting for me to see Coach [Jordan] Lewis and Coach [Bryce] Fonner, Coach [Coy] Hobson, they have younger kids at our team dinners and I’m thinking that was Leo Collins and Carac Johnson just a few years a go,” Ben said. “Here they are now, seniors on the team, leading the team. So they’re also trying to set a good example for those younger kids, those younger coaches’ kids coming through the system.”

“There’s a lot of good things we got going on defensively, and Coach Johnson does a good job meshing it all together,” Hurley said.

Carac explained what it’s like playing for his dad at the high school level.

“Now that he’s my defensive coordinator, it’s created a new bond, it’s really made us grow closer and it’s really easy for us to bounce ideas,” he said. “He’s made me become the best player and he’s always telling me to become the best player that I can be.”

It’s been speculated among those around the program whether Carac has a future in continuing the Johnson coaching legacy.

“It’s kind of funny because some of the teammates will call him ‘Coach Carac’ at times because on the field he does kind of take control, get us lined up in the right spots, so he does have a good feel for what I’m thinking on any given play,” Ben said. “I’m obviously very proud of him from that standpoint, both as a coach and a parent.”

