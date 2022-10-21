EMA shares new view of massive warehouse fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency Management Officials in Evansville have shared a 30 minute video of the Morton Ave. warehouse fire.

It briefly starts with an image from 14 News’ coverage of the fire, then shows drone footage that officials say provided live situational awareness feed for fire crews.

They say it helped fire officials for more than three hours in containing the large blaze.

Thursday coverage

Wednesday coverage

Tuesday coverage

Monday coverage

Brady Williams is discussing further the technology’s role in getting the fire stopped with EMA Director Cliff Weaver. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.