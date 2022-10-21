Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EMA shares new view of massive warehouse fire

EMA shares video of fire
EMA shares video of fire(EMA)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency Management Officials in Evansville have shared a 30 minute video of the Morton Ave. warehouse fire.

It briefly starts with an image from 14 News’ coverage of the fire, then shows drone footage that officials say provided live situational awareness feed for fire crews.

They say it helped fire officials for more than three hours in containing the large blaze.

Thursday coverage

Wednesday coverage

Tuesday coverage

Monday coverage

Brady Williams is discussing further the technology’s role in getting the fire stopped with EMA Director Cliff Weaver. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrick County Graphic
Warrick Co. store ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on...
Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Newburgh cupcake bakery closing up shop
Newburgh cupcake bakery closing up shop
Police looking for hit and run driver, bicyclist taken to hospital

Latest News

Cody Austin Layson.
Man sentenced in Evansville rape case
Sierra Powell
Funeral set for woman hit by car in Henderson
Cops Connecting with Kids donated 3,100 pairs of shoes
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
OCU and Oakland City Library holding Halloween event