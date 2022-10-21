Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Breezy, Wild Fire Risk

10/19 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
10/19 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Elevated fire potential can be expected due to low humidity and gusty southwesterly winds. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps surge into the low to mid-70s. Friday night, mostly clear and not as chilly as lows drop into the mid-50s.

Saturday, mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 70s to 80-degrees. Saturday night, partly cloudy as lows dip into the upper 50s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warm as high temps remain in the upper 70s to 80-degrees.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrick County Graphic
Warrick Co. store ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on...
Update: Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Newburgh cupcake bakery closing up shop
Newburgh cupcake bakery closing up shop
Police looking for hit and run driver, bicyclist taken to hospital

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast 10/20 4 p.m.
14 First Alert Forecast 10/20 4 p.m.
10/20 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
10/20 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
Warmer for the weekend
New homes to be dedicated for victims of tornado in Ohio Co.