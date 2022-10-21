Breezy, Wild Fire Risk
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Elevated fire potential can be expected due to low humidity and gusty southwesterly winds. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps surge into the low to mid-70s. Friday night, mostly clear and not as chilly as lows drop into the mid-50s.
Saturday, mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 70s to 80-degrees. Saturday night, partly cloudy as lows dip into the upper 50s.
Sunday, mostly sunny and warm as high temps remain in the upper 70s to 80-degrees.
