Decision to remove Julie Hawes Gordan as family court judge upheld

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has upheld the decision to remove a Daviess County judge from her position.

Court documents show the judicial conduct committee determined Julie Hawes Gordon committed judicial misconduct as charged in five of the six counts against her

and ordered that she be removed as family court judge for the 6th judicial circuit in Daviess County.

Gordon was elected in 2016 and took her oath of office in January of 2017. In 2021 and 2022, officials say they got numerous complaints that Gordon inappropriately

got involved in at least three of her son’s criminal cases.

