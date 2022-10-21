Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Decision to remove Julie Hawes Gordan as family court judge upheld

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has upheld the decision to remove a Daviess County judge from her position.

Court documents show the judicial conduct committee determined Julie Hawes Gordon committed judicial misconduct as charged in five of the six counts against her

and ordered that she be removed as family court judge for the 6th judicial circuit in Daviess County.

Gordon was elected in 2016 and took her oath of office in January of 2017. In 2021 and 2022, officials say they got numerous complaints that Gordon inappropriately

got involved in at least three of her son’s criminal cases.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrick County Graphic
Warrick Co. store ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on...
Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Newburgh cupcake bakery closing up shop
Newburgh cupcake bakery closing up shop
Sierra Powell
Funeral set for woman hit by car in Henderson

Latest News

Deaconess physician discusses the rise in respiratory viruses in Evansville
Deaconess physician discusses the rise in respiratory viruses in Evansville
Holiday World announces ‘Halloween in the Sky’ event
Holiday World announces ‘Halloween in the Sky’ event
Two Tri-State food distribution companies announce merger
Two Tri-State food distribution companies announce merger
Daviess Co. residents offering Airbnb’s giving cut of profits to county
Daviess Co. residents offering Airbnb’s giving cut of profits to county