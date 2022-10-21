Birthday Club
Decades apart, brothers in blue bond over HPD nostalgia

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a story about history in the making from the Henderson Police Department.

A couple weeks ago, Lt. Daniel Lehman was having lunch at Brown Bag Burgers when William Wilson came up to him.

Lt. Lehman says Wilson told him he used to work for Henderson Police in the 60s.

Well, Lt. Lehman ended up finding a picture of Wilson in uniform when he worked for the department.

The two met up again at Brown Bag Burgers where Lt. Lehman gave the photo to Wilson.

Wilson says he was excited and overwhelmed with nostalgia.

