Deaconess physician discusses the rise in respiratory viruses in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Respiratory viruses are on the rise in Evansville.

Pediatric Physician Sarah Rust explains that there is an increase in RSV, Flu A, COVID as well as the common cold among other Viruses. Clinics and pediatric hospitals all

through out Evansville are becoming overcrowded. Rust says kids of all ages are being affected but those who are two years old or younger are most at risk for serious

complications and hospitalization with R S V. She asks parents to be on the look out for symptoms.

“So if we are seeing persistent fevers,” says Rust. “So fevers for four to five days or more, for sure we want you to reach out to your pediatrician just to make sure there’s

not any complications of pneumonia or ear infection like we talked about. We are also seeing kids working harder to breath.”

Rust says that although they see hospitalization from RSV every year, this year kids are now being hospitalized with RSV as well as additional respiratory viruses.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.