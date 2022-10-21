Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Deaconess physician discusses the rise in respiratory viruses in Evansville

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Respiratory viruses are on the rise in Evansville.

Pediatric Physician Sarah Rust explains that there is an increase in RSV, Flu A, COVID as well as the common cold among other Viruses. Clinics and pediatric hospitals all

through out Evansville are becoming overcrowded. Rust says kids of all ages are being affected but those who are two years old or younger are most at risk for serious

complications and hospitalization with R S V. She asks parents to be on the look out for symptoms.

“So if we are seeing persistent fevers,” says Rust. “So fevers for four to five days or more, for sure we want you to reach out to your pediatrician just to make sure there’s

not any complications of pneumonia or ear infection like we talked about. We are also seeing kids working harder to breath.”

Rust says that although they see hospitalization from RSV every year, this year kids are now being hospitalized with RSV as well as additional respiratory viruses.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrick County Graphic
Warrick Co. store ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on...
Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Newburgh cupcake bakery closing up shop
Newburgh cupcake bakery closing up shop
Sierra Powell
Funeral set for woman hit by car in Henderson

Latest News

Decision to remove Julie Hawes Gordan as family court judge upheld
Decision to remove Julie Hawes Gordan as family court judge upheld
Holiday World announces ‘Halloween in the Sky’ event
Holiday World announces ‘Halloween in the Sky’ event
Two Tri-State food distribution companies announce merger
Two Tri-State food distribution companies announce merger
Daviess Co. residents offering Airbnb’s giving cut of profits to county
Daviess Co. residents offering Airbnb’s giving cut of profits to county