Daviess Co. residents offering Airbnb’s giving cut of profits to county
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Daviess County’s Transient Room Tax is booking an Airbnb for the foreseeable future.
The Fiscal Court unanimously approved three ordinances that requires those offering Airbnb’s to give a cut of their profits to the
county, the same way hotels and bed and breakfasts do.
The door was opened to collect these additional dollars after a state statue was passed earlier this year.
That statue allows for urban county governments to collect as much as 4% from Airbnb’s.
That new state statute, and the new Owensboro ordinance, both go into effect on January 1, 2023.
