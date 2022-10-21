Daviess Co. residents offering Airbnb’s giving cut of profits to county

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Daviess County’s Transient Room Tax is booking an Airbnb for the foreseeable future.

The Fiscal Court unanimously approved three ordinances that requires those offering Airbnb’s to give a cut of their profits to the

county, the same way hotels and bed and breakfasts do.

The door was opened to collect these additional dollars after a state statue was passed earlier this year.

That statue allows for urban county governments to collect as much as 4% from Airbnb’s.

That new state statute, and the new Owensboro ordinance, both go into effect on January 1, 2023.

