Cops Connecting with Kids donated 3,100 pairs of shoes

((Source: Pablo))
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cops Connecting with Kids has partnered with Shoe Sensation and Rally Point Events to provide shoes for Evansville area children.

The program is called Kicks for Kids.

This year, Rally Point Events put on the PBR Rodeo at the Ford Center and partnered with the Evansville Police Department.

Proceeds from the PBR funded this program, which resulted in 3,100 pairs of shoes for local area children.

Starting next week, eight elementary schools in the Vanderburgh County School system will begin to receive the shoes.

“I can’t thank the community enough for their support. We would like to thank the Evansville Police Department and Chief Bolin for this amazing partnership.” said Lance Yearby, President of Rally Point Events.

The Kicks for Kids program was founded in 2018 and by the end of 2022 will have donated over 10,000 pairs of shoes to local kids in need.

