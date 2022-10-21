Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Boil water advisory issued in Ohio Co.

Boil water advisory issued in Ohio Co.
Boil water advisory issued in Ohio Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A large portion of Ohio County is under a boil advisory.

According to the Ohio County Water District, the leak began around 11 a.m. Thursday, and was found and isolated at approximately noon. Water officials say repairs were completed by 9 p.m.

The boil water advisory is issued for customers along the following routes:

  • Rochester Road
  • Apple House Road
  • Nineteen School Road
  • Schultztown Road
  • A portion of Hwy 269/Prentiss Road
  • Cool Springs Road
  • Old Cabin Lane
  • Highview Lane
  • Union Hill Road
  • Scottown Road
  • Fulkerson Road
  • Pond Run Church Road
  • Happy Hollow Road
  • Mosgrove Lane
  • Burge Lane

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrick County Graphic
Warrick Co. store ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on...
Update: Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Newburgh cupcake bakery closing up shop
Newburgh cupcake bakery closing up shop
Police looking for hit and run driver, bicyclist taken to hospital

Latest News

Affordable apartment complex moving forward in Evansville
Affordable apartment complex moving forward in Evansville
Two people arrested after Providence apartment burglary
Two people arrested after apartment burglary in Providence
Vigil honoring domestic violence victims held in Owensboro
Vigil honoring domestic violence victims held in Owensboro
More Evansville students to visit Disney World in January
More Evansville students to visit Disney World in January