Boil water advisory issued in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A large portion of Ohio County is under a boil advisory.

According to the Ohio County Water District, the leak began around 11 a.m. Thursday, and was found and isolated at approximately noon. Water officials say repairs were completed by 9 p.m.

The boil water advisory is issued for customers along the following routes:

Rochester Road

Apple House Road

Nineteen School Road

Schultztown Road

A portion of Hwy 269/Prentiss Road

Cool Springs Road

Old Cabin Lane

Highview Lane

Union Hill Road

Scottown Road

Fulkerson Road

Pond Run Church Road

Happy Hollow Road

Mosgrove Lane

Burge Lane

