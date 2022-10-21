Boil water advisory issued in Ohio Co.
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A large portion of Ohio County is under a boil advisory.
According to the Ohio County Water District, the leak began around 11 a.m. Thursday, and was found and isolated at approximately noon. Water officials say repairs were completed by 9 p.m.
The boil water advisory is issued for customers along the following routes:
- Rochester Road
- Apple House Road
- Nineteen School Road
- Schultztown Road
- A portion of Hwy 269/Prentiss Road
- Cool Springs Road
- Old Cabin Lane
- Highview Lane
- Union Hill Road
- Scottown Road
- Fulkerson Road
- Pond Run Church Road
- Happy Hollow Road
- Mosgrove Lane
- Burge Lane
