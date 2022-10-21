Birthday Club
Apple Festival set for this weekend in Owensboro

Newscast Recording
By Shaelie Clark
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Apple slushy fans can satisfy that fall craving this weekend in Owensboro.

The Apple Festival returns to Reid’s Orchard Saturday and Sunday.

The popular festival draws thousands to the orchard every year, which is why this will be the last year you can enjoy the festival there.

The orchard owners say the event has grown too large for them. It will move to the fairgrounds next year where the Lion’s Club will take it over.

You can grab those fall favorites starting Saturday morning at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

You can also stop by Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.. It’s $5 to park.

