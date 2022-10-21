Affordable apartment complex moving forward in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some affordable living apartments are coming to Evansville.

The Board of Public Works approved the project on Thursday. Just under $500,000 will be used through a COVID-19 Community Block Grant to renovate an existing complex.

It’s located on Kentucky Avenue at Cherry Street, next to Evansville Christian Life Center. Officials say they hope the apartments will help those who lost their homes during the pandemic.

“Our community is experiencing homelessness, probably at a greater rate than we want to,” Memorial Community Development Executive Director Serita Cabell said. “Being able to add an additional piece of housing to that population is going to make a huge impact.”

Officials say they plan to rent nine of the units and will leave one of the units as transitional housing.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.