Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Affordable apartment complex moving forward in Evansville

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some affordable living apartments are coming to Evansville.

The Board of Public Works approved the project on Thursday. Just under $500,000 will be used through a COVID-19 Community Block Grant to renovate an existing complex.

It’s located on Kentucky Avenue at Cherry Street, next to Evansville Christian Life Center. Officials say they hope the apartments will help those who lost their homes during the pandemic.

“Our community is experiencing homelessness, probably at a greater rate than we want to,” Memorial Community Development Executive Director Serita Cabell said. “Being able to add an additional piece of housing to that population is going to make a huge impact.”

Officials say they plan to rent nine of the units and will leave one of the units as transitional housing.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrick County Graphic
Warrick Co. store ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on...
Update: Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released
Winner of Castle Bands half pot announced
Castle announces half pot winner
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $1.6 million
West Side Nut Club announces half pot winner

Latest News

Boil water advisory issued in Ohio Co.
Boil water advisory issued in Ohio Co.
Two people arrested after Providence apartment burglary
Two people arrested after apartment burglary in Providence
Vigil honoring domestic violence victims held in Owensboro
Vigil honoring domestic violence victims held in Owensboro
More Evansville students to visit Disney World in January
More Evansville students to visit Disney World in January