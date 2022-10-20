Birthday Club
Warrick Co. restaurant ordered to temporarily close due to health violations

Warrick County Graphic(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Chandler restaurant has been closed by the Warrick County Health Department.

According to a social media post, health officials ordered Kamper’s Market to temporarily close for unsanitary conditions until their violations are corrected.

The closure notice must remain in place and can only be removed by the Warrick County Health Department after re-inspection and confirmation all repeated violations have been corrected.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

