Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Warmer for the weekend

80s possible Sunday
Newscast Recording
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures hit 31 at Evansville Regional Airport on Thursday morning for our first official freeze in the Tri-State. By afternoon, low to mid 60s were common across the area. Southwesterly winds will pump in warmer air through the weekend. Sunny again on Friday with a high of 76. Saturday will be sunny with a high of 78. We may top out in the low 80s on Sunday and Monday. Dry conditions will continue the wild fire risk through the weekend. A cold front will head into the Ohio Valley early next week. Best chances for rain will be Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Warrick County Graphic
Warrick Co. store ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
Winner of Castle Bands half pot announced
Castle announces half pot winner
Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on...
Update: Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $1.6 million
West Side Nut Club announces half pot winner

Latest News

10/20 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
10/20 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
New homes to be dedicated for victims of tornado in Ohio Co.
10/20 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
10/20 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
New homes to be dedicated for victims of tornado in Ohio Co.
New homes to be dedicated for victims of tornado in Ohio Co.