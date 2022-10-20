Warmer for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures hit 31 at Evansville Regional Airport on Thursday morning for our first official freeze in the Tri-State. By afternoon, low to mid 60s were common across the area. Southwesterly winds will pump in warmer air through the weekend. Sunny again on Friday with a high of 76. Saturday will be sunny with a high of 78. We may top out in the low 80s on Sunday and Monday. Dry conditions will continue the wild fire risk through the weekend. A cold front will head into the Ohio Valley early next week. Best chances for rain will be Tuesday night through Wednesday.

