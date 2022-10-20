Vigil for domestic violence happening Thursday night
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - October is domestic violence awareness month, and there’s a candlelight vigil to remember the victims who lost their lives.
It’s happening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in Owensboro at the gazebo at the corner of East 4th and Daviess Street.
It’s a way for loved ones to celebrate the joy these victims brought into their lives. Participants will be wearing purple.
