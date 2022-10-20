Vigil for domestic violence happening Thursday night

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - October is domestic violence awareness month, and there’s a candlelight vigil to remember the victims who lost their lives.

It’s happening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in Owensboro at the gazebo at the corner of East 4th and Daviess Street.

It’s a way for loved ones to celebrate the joy these victims brought into their lives. Participants will be wearing purple.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.