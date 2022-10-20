Birthday Club
UE’s annual chili bowl sale underway Thursday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re feeling fall-like temperatures, and one way to warm up is eating a bowl of chili.

UE’s department of Art and Clay Club is hosting its annual Chili Bowl Sale Thursday.

It’s happening from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event is on UE’s campus at the East Terrace Lawn. That’s next to Ridgway University Center off Walnut Street.

Customers can buy one-of-a-kind ceramic bowls for $10.

Larger bowls will be for sale and range in price from $15- $100.

Proceeds will go toward the Clay Club.

This year, a portion of the proceeds will also be donated to a local food pantry to assist with fighting hunger.

