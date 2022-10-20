UE’s annual chili bowl sale underway Thursday
Oct. 20, 2022
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re feeling fall-like temperatures, and one way to warm up is eating a bowl of chili.
UE’s department of Art and Clay Club is hosting its annual Chili Bowl Sale Thursday.
It’s happening from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The event is on UE’s campus at the East Terrace Lawn. That’s next to Ridgway University Center off Walnut Street.
Customers can buy one-of-a-kind ceramic bowls for $10.
Larger bowls will be for sale and range in price from $15- $100.
Proceeds will go toward the Clay Club.
This year, a portion of the proceeds will also be donated to a local food pantry to assist with fighting hunger.
