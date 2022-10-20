Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Lanes of Petersburg Rd closed Friday

By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert on Evansville’s north side.

Officials say a contractor working for the Evansville Sewer Department will have the eastbound lanes of Petersburg Road between Petersburg Place and Thunderbolt Golf Course (6901 Petersburg Rd) closed for sewer work.

It’s starts Friday, October 21, at 8 a.m.

Officials say the road should be open in the late evening.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

