Testimony continues for day 4 of Garner murder trial in Owensboro

Newscast Recording
By Robinson Miles and Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Testimony continues Thursday in the trial of the man charged with murder after a 2017 car crash left another man dead.

[PREVIOUS: Day 3 wraps up for Owensboro murder re-trial]

Robert Garner is also charged with a DUI after the car they say he was driving crashed, resulting in the death of 21-year-old Cody Glover.

So far Thursday, a witness, who was at the party Glover and Garner were said to be at, testified.

She says both men were drinking, and she witnessed Garner drinking Patron and doing at least one keg stand.

The witness says she left with another friend, and a Porsche passed them.

She says a little while later, they came upon emergency vehicles at a wreck and realized it was Garner’s Porsche that had crashed into a lake.

The witness says it became submerged in water, but Garner was okay, hugged her, and kept saying he was sorry.

She says she saw Glover on a stretcher, and Garner told her he would be okay.

The witness says she called Glover’s family and went to the hospital. He was alive when she left, but she heard he died later during the day.

The defense claimed there were inconsistencies in her testimony, and was lightly reprimanded by the judge a few times.

Robinson Miles is still in the courtroom. He’ll have updates tonight on 14 News.

The trial continues Friday. Closing arguments are expected possibly early next week.

Robert Garner trial continues
Robert Garner trial continues

