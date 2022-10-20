Birthday Club
Southern Indiana Conference on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion returns to USI for second year

The University of Southern Indiana(14 News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana Conference on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, November 5, in Carter Hall on the USI campus.

The event is $25 per attendee, and registration is open to the public through November 3.

Officials say the 2022 conference will feature robust speakers and dynamic roundtable discussions to address critical challenges related to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in the academy, workplace and community at large. Building on the conference theme,

“The Power of Community: Reimagine, Reconnect, and Recharge,” Roseyn Hood, Chief Diversity Officer of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC), will deliver a conference keynote to address our roles as a community.

“As we move further into the landscape of equity and inclusivity, we must be prompted to reconsider the concept of ‘inviting in’ as a mechanism to create meaningful transformation through belonging,” Hood says. “Authentic community is a vital part of the healthy human condition. After a chapter of global isolation, unrest and upheaval, we are charged with choosing to intentionally reframe the spaces that find us connected and honored, welcoming—with curiosity—a renewed sense of purpose; a collective commitment to reimagine the multi-faceted lens which defines diversity.”

Officials say The Southern Indiana Conference on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will provide a space for attendees to assess, develop and enhance their current knowledge and practices in order to transform current practices and policies at their respective workplaces.

“The conference is very important not only for our University and those attending, but for the Southwest Indiana area in general. This is the first diversity conference in this area to happen annually, and it shows the direction we are moving in,” says Dr. Brandi Neal, Post-Doctoral Fellow for Student Affairs. “In order to better serve our students and employees, these conversations and initiatives are crucial to our development and the interactions we have with individuals daily. Our students come from diverse social and economic backgrounds, and it is our job to equip ourselves with knowledge and resources to ensure their experiences while on campus are welcoming and safe.”

