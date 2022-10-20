Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Red Flag Warning is in effect due to low humidity (15-20%) and gusty southwesterly winds. Mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid-60s. Tonight. mostly clear and not as cold with lows in the mid-40s.

Friday, mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps surge into the low to mid-70s. Friday night, mostly clear and not as chilly as lows drop into the lower 50s.

Saturday, mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 70s to 80-degrees.

