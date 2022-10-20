Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100

FILE - Pro Football Hall of Fame member Charley Trippi poses with memorabilia at his home in...
FILE - Pro Football Hall of Fame member Charley Trippi poses with memorabilia at his home in Athens, Ga., on Jan, 27, 2009. Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. He was 100.(John Bazemore | AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By The Associated Press and PAUL NEWBERRY
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi has died at the age of 100.

The University of Georgia, where he starred in the 1940s, says Trippi died peacefully at his Athens home.

Trippi was one of the game’s most versatile players, lining up at multiple positions on offense, defense and special teams.

He is the only member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to have 1,000 yards rushing, receiving and passing in his career.

Trippi finished as runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 1946 while playing for the Bulldogs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $1.6 million
West Side Nut Club announces half pot winner
Warehouse fire burns down 100+ year old building, crews still on scene
Historic Evansville warehouse destroyed by fire, crews still on scene
Crash on Lloyd Expressway
4 cars damaged in 2 separate crashes on Lloyd Expressway
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
Winner of Castle Bands half pot announced
Castle announces half pot winner

Latest News

Warrick County Graphic
Warrick Co. restaurant ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
Dispatch confirms that crews responded after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on South Green...
Dispatch: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank,...
Pence warns of ‘unprincipled populism,’ ‘Putin apologists’
Mississippi State University confirmed the death of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland.
Freshman football player found dead days before his birthday: ‘We are heartbroken’