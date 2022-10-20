Birthday Club
Police looking for hit and run driver, bicyclist taken to hospital

By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for the driver who hit a bicyclist then drove away.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at NW Third Street and Bond Street.

Police say the bicycle rider was found in the middle of the road. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance with a leg injury.

The victim told officers he was crossing the street when a black truck hit him.

He says the driver briefly stopped, but then took off, hitting a street sign in the process.

Police say the suspect is an older man with white hair, and the victim believes he was intoxicated.

Anyone with information should call EPD.

