Owensboro hospital partners with respiratory vaccine and testing drive-thru clinic

By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health Regional Hospital is broadening it’s services and health care outreach at their Springs location.

According to the Regional Hospital, the Springs Health Centre and the Springs Respiratory Virus Evaluation Center will offer vaccines and testing for various respiratory illnesses.

Director of Outreach and Pharmacy Services for Owensboro Health, BC Childress, says COVID-19 cases in the area are going down, so this is a great time to get ahead of other illnesses that effect the respiratory system.

“We’re getting ready to move into the winter months and what will likely be a pretty good flu season,” says Childress. “So, having these resources moved here, and more resources available, what we really love about this is its much more accessible to the community.”

Childress says people’s lack of access to healthcare is one of the main reasons they aren’t receiving immunizations like the flu vaccine. He says expanding the resources to the community will help people prepare for what’s to come.

“People drive by 54 all the time. They know where we are and they have the option to walk in and get that shot. There’s no long walks or big parking lots, you can just come right up through here or through the drive-thru.”

Individuals 12 years and older are free to schedule an appointment or drive by to get a test and vaccination.

Appointments can be scheduled online. Walk-ins are welcome.

The vaccine clinic is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The drive-thru testing and vaccines is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

