Owensboro football gaining momentum ahead of late-season stretch

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - With the end of the regular season quickly approaching in the Bluegrass State, the Owensboro football team seems to be getting hot at the right time.

With only two early losses to Owensboro Catholic and St. Xavier, the Red Devils certainly have exploded in recent weeks. Over the last four games, the senior-heavy group has dominated in all three phases, outscoring their opponents 241-22.

Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin says last week’s win over Graves County was the most complete team win he’s seen from his group all year. He says this is the exact point of the season you want your team to heat up.

“We got a senior-laden team, a bunch of seniors, we were really banged up early in the year, finally getting healthy,” Fallin said. “I feel this past ride we probably put up our best effort. That’s what you want this time of year, you want to be getting better and getting ready to play your best football as you head into the end of the regular season and into the playoffs.”

“We just got to keep going hard in practice and keep doing what we’re doing,” Owensboro senior running back Kenyatta Carbon said. “Getting better every day in practice, use it on the field.”

“There’s a high level of energy right now and that’s definitely translating into wins,” Owensboro senior quarterback Kasey Boone said. “I think we’re feeling good about ourselves, everybody’s buying in – it’s a good time.”

The Red Devils will finish off their regular season with matchups against Grayson County and Henderson County over the next two weeks.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.