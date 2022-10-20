Birthday Club
MVC releases 2022-23 women’s basketball preseason poll

UE selected to finish in 9th
By Tamar Sher
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (WFIE) - Belmont University has been tabbed as the preseason favorite in the MVC women’s basketball race in the annual survey of the league’s coaches, sports information directors and media.

Belmont received 32 of 48 first-place votes and 508 total points, out-distancing Illinois State (444, 7 1st place votes) and Drake (438, 6 1st place votes). Murray State (397), UNI (393), Missouri State (388), Southern Illinois (270), Indiana State (257), Evansville (207), Valparaiso (197), Bradley (133) and UIC (112) round out the poll.

Preseason voters have correctly selected the conference’s regular-season champion 23 times in 39 seasons, but since the poll was expanded to include sports information directors and media in 1994-95, pollsters have accurately predicted 18 of the 28 champions. Preseason favorites have played in 30 postseasons, including 22 NCAA Tournaments with two Sweet 16 and one Final Four appearance.

Courtesy: Missouri Valley Conference

