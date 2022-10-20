More Evansville students to visit Disney World in January

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In January, more students from Evansville area will have a chance to visit the happiest place on Earth.

Eight Evans Elementary School students were chosen to go on the Cops Connecting with Kids trip to Disney World.

Every year, the group takes about 150 children on a vacation.

Students are chosen by their teachers based on how they show positive attitudes while attending classes.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.