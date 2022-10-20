Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

More Evansville students to visit Disney World in January

Newscast recording
By Bernado Malone
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In January, more students from Evansville area will have a chance to visit the happiest place on Earth.

Eight Evans Elementary School students were chosen to go on the Cops Connecting with Kids trip to Disney World.

Every year, the group takes about 150 children on a vacation.

Students are chosen by their teachers based on how they show positive attitudes while attending classes.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrick County Graphic
Warrick Co. store ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on...
Update: Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released
Winner of Castle Bands half pot announced
Castle announces half pot winner
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $1.6 million
West Side Nut Club announces half pot winner

Latest News

EVSC schools play inclusive football game for kids with disabilities
EVSC schools play inclusive football game for kids with disabilities
How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?
How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?
Tri-State health specialist talks about increasing respiratory-related illnesses nationwide
Tri-State health specialist talks about increasing respiratory-related illnesses nationwide
Robert Garner trial continues
Testimony continues for day 4 of Garner murder trial in Owensboro