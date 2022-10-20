Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Mom did drugs, took nude photos as toddler drowned in pond, police say

Police said Marlena Murray, 29, was indicted Oct. 11 for criminal negligent homicide in the...
Police said Marlena Murray, 29, was indicted Oct. 11 for criminal negligent homicide in the death of her son Josiah Meadors, 2.(Eclectic Police Department)
By Jonathan Grass and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – A mom in Alabama has been charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son.

Police said Marlena Murray, 29, was indicted Oct. 11 for criminal negligent homicide in the death of her son, Josiah Meadors.

Investigators said Josiah drowned in a pond after leaving from his home on May 2.

Police said Murray called 911 that evening about 15 minutes after Josiah reportedly ran off. First responders began searching the 150 acres of wooded property, which contains multiple ponds.

About an hour later, fire crews found Josiah unresponsive in a pond about 1,400 feet from the home. They performed CPR and rushed him to Elmore Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detective Zack Lyles with the Eclectic Police Department said Murray told 911 she was outside with Josiah before he ran off. She allegedly told them she reached over for her son’s cup when she noticed him chasing after his dog. Lyles said Murray claimed she saw where he ran but went in the opposite direction to alert nearby relatives for help before calling 911.

Lyles said the investigation determined Murray’s claims were not true, and that she was actually inside using illegal narcotics and taking nude photos for solicitation when her son ran off unsupervised.

Murray turned herself in Tuesday and her bail was set at $75,000.

In Alabama, criminal negligence homicide is a Class A misdemeanor. It is punishable by up to a year in the county jail.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrick County Graphic
Warrick Co. store ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on...
Update: Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released
Winner of Castle Bands half pot announced
Castle announces half pot winner
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $1.6 million
West Side Nut Club announces half pot winner

Latest News

FILE - A trickle of water comes out of the faucet of Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys...
EPA starts civil rights probe into Mississippi water woes
‘Chalk it Up Challenge’ event being held in Evansville
‘Chalk it Up Challenge’ event being held in Evansville
FILE - National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the...
US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes
PETA conducted a five-day rescue mission involving 65 animals of 30 species from the Tri-State...
PETA saves 65 neglected animals from roadside zoo
EPD looking for hit and run driver after bicyclist was taken to hospital
EPD looking for hit and run driver after bicyclist was taken to hospital