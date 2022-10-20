Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies, authorities say

Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after authorities...
Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after authorities said her 4-year-old son died after eating a large amount of THC gummies.(Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A mother in Virginia was charged with murder and child neglect in connection to her son’s death after he is believed to have eaten a large number of THC gummies.

According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, a grand jury indicted 30-year-old Dorothy Annette Clements for the death of her 4-year-old son.

The child died on May 8, after suffering a medical emergency two days before.

Detectives learned the child’s toxicity results showed a high level of THC, making them believe the boy ate a lot of THC gummies.

The sheriff’s office said doctors told detectives that if the boy received quick medical attention, his death could have been prevented.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Warrick County Graphic
Warrick Co. store ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
Winner of Castle Bands half pot announced
Castle announces half pot winner
Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on...
Update: Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $1.6 million
West Side Nut Club announces half pot winner

Latest News

EPD looking for hit and run driver after bicyclist was taken to hospital
EPD looking for hit and run driver after bicyclist was taken to hospital
Trevonte Willis, 28, is charged with capital murder in the death of 14-month-old Kahari Lofton.
Boyfriend charged with murder in death of girlfriend’s 14-month-old son, police say
Boil advisory issued for part of Ohio Co.
Liz Truss resigns as prime minister on her 45th day in office, the shortest tenure in U.K....
British Prime Minister Truss resigns, but political and economic turmoil linger
FILE - An 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper participates in artillery training during a field...
Military suicides drop as leaders push new programs