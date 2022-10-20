How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the early 1900s, the city of Evansville has seen massive fires in places that you might pass every day.

The Mead Johnson parking lot? Try the site of a devastating inferno right after World War II.

Main Street downtown? How about being burned almost completely to the ground in 1951.

As history has taught us, events like these shape how we move forward.

When the Morton Avenue Warehouse erupted into flames on Monday morning, crews got to work battling the blaze back before being able to call the scene contained.

Even still, dark smoke filled the Evansville skyline, and hotspots continued to burn for days after.

According to Vanderburgh County Historian Stan Schmitt and Executive Director of the Department of Metropolitan Development, Kelly Coures, places you see every day may have once been the site of massive infernos.

“You go back to right after 1853, the courthouse burned down. They were just actually finishing moving into it,” says Schmitt, “when they do history of how many courthouses there are in Evansville, it’s like okay, is the one that they rebuilt, I mean the walls were still there, so they redid it there, but is it four courthouses or five courthouses?”

“So there were any number of fires. The one in 1951, for about a year put over 200 people out of work because so many of the stores had burned on Main Street and offices that the unemployment jumped in Evansville for about a year,” says Coures.

So, to the questions everybody wants to know, which one is the biggest, and how does the Morton Avenue fire stack up against these historic ones? Schmitt says it’s a little more complicated than that.

“I think the only thing you could do to give it an idea would be that amount of building space,” says Schmitt, “you know, what it would cost to replace it there, because down there you’re multiple floors too.”

So even if it’s hard to tell if the Morton Warehouse fire stacks up against the historic infernos like the shipyard fire, Main Street, or the old state hospital, Coures says anytime a fire like this happens, it’s more than just a spectacle, we’re losing a piece of history.

“Sometimes it takes a disaster to teach you, you know, well this is why this was important, and this is what happened here before,” says Coures, “if you don’t take it upon yourself to learn the history of your city, then you don’t know it.”

Schmitt says thankfully, alongside all of the fires the city of Evansville has experienced, the fire department has continued to evolve.

No longer are the days of pulling a pump with a horse-drawn buggy, and so hopefully no longer are the days of entire city blocks or shipyards burning to the ground before the fire can be stopped.

