EVSC schools play inclusive football game for kids with disabilities

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The championship “Unified Football Game” between North and Central High School was played on Thursday.

Unified Football is a part of an Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation program designed to allow special education kids to play sports with fellow classmates.

The program began in 2017 where kids of all disabilities can choose to participate in bowling, basketball, track and football.

The athletes say it’s a great opportunity for kids with and without disabilities to play sports together.

16 students played in Thursday’s matchup. The kids say they look forward to next year’s rivalry game.

