Empty Bowls of Owensboro fundraiser happening Thursday night

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - You can grab a bowl of soup for a good cause Thursday night in Owensboro.

The annual fundraiser Empty Bowls will be serving up all your favorites at St. Joseph and Paul Parrish Hall.

Each ticket gets you a unique hand made bowl and that warm cup of soup.

The event starts at 5 p.m., and tickets are still available. You can buy them at the door.

Money raised this year will support Alive Community Outreach and The Shephard’s Hand.

If you’re there, come say hello to Shaelie Clark. She’ll be there serving up the soup.

