Dubois Co. Museum asking for input on Christmas display

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Dubois County Museum say a new temporary exhibit will be going up for Christmas.

They say it will showcase many Christmas related items from their vast collection.

The museum is inviting the public to submit a story of a Christmas memory to be included on a written memory wall.

You can send your written memory to Cheryl Sermersheim at cherylsermersheim@gmail.com or bring to museum. Include your name and possibly the year of your memory.

The display will go up on November 17 and run through February 2023. Memories may be added at any time during this exhibit showing.

The Dubois County Museum is located at 2704 N. Newton Street (Hwy 231 N) in Jasper.

It’s open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It’s closed on Monday. Visitors should allow about two hours to view exhibits.

Admission of $5 per adult, $3 for high school students, and $2 for middle and elementary students. Visitors four and under are free. People with a current Dubois County Museum Membership are free.

