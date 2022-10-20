Drake tapped as MVC men’s basketball preseason favorite

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the second-straight year, Drake has been picked as the preseason favorite in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball race by a voting panel consisting of coaches, sports information directors, and media. The Bulldogs finished tied for second in the MVC race last year and reached the State Farm MVC Tournament title game for the second-straight season. Four Drake student-athletes earned preseason honors (among 16 total players selected).

Drake received 52 of 54 first-place votes and 646 total points in the poll. Bradley (one first-place vote) is the second choice with 542 points. And the remaining first-place tally went to Southern Illinois (3rd, 537). Missouri State (418), UNI (416) and Belmont (388) were tightly bunched for spots 4-5-6. Indiana State (344) edged Murray State (324) for seventh in the preseason rankings, while Valpo (234), Illinois State (186), UIC (109), and Evansville (68) round out the voting.

Pollsters have accurately predicted the league’s regular-season champ six of the past 10 years, but only 18 times out of 37 total since 1985-86. Notably, a total of 31 of those 37 predicted champs have gone on to post-season play, with 21 of those 31 playing in the NCAAs.

The Conference has five league teams that participated in postseason play a year ago: Belmont (NIT); Drake (CBI); Missouri State (NIT); Murray State (NCAA); and UNI (NIT), but the ever-changing landscape of college athletics makes predicting the future a difficult task.

Five of the league’s 12 teams won 20 or more games last year, and each of those five teams finished tied for second or better in their respective leagues. Bradley (17-14, 11-7 MVC) and Southern Illinois (16-15, 9-9 MVC) joins that group as each had a winning record and finished .500 or better in the MVC last season.

Courtesy: Missouri Valley Conference

