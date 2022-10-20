DNR Reclamation receives regional award

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Indiana DNR Division of Reclamation (DOR) project completed at Sugar Ridge Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) in Pike County has received the highest regional award the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) presents annually.

Officials say the award was presented to the DOR’s Abandoned Mine Land (AML) program at the National Association of Abandoned Mine Land Programs conference Oct. 17.

They say the project addressed a dangerous highwall and corrected surface and groundwater issues left behind by the mining. Officials say the area was abandoned by the Ayreshire #8 mine, operated by Ayreshire Colleries Group between 1934 and 1935.

Before reclamation, the area had limited access and value as wildlife habitat. The project increased accessibility and added diverse vegetation and topography to the area as well as grading for an expanded firing range.

Officials say Sugar Ridge FWA helps stimulate the local economy as it pulls anglers, birders, and hikers of all ages to safely explore the area.

“This project is a great example of how land that was mined and cast aside with no regard for future use can be enhanced to have wider positive impacts on the environment and economy of the surrounding communities,” said Kit Turpin, deputy director in charge of Indiana’s AML program. “The Indiana AML program thanks its partners in this project, including adjoining landowners, OSMRE, the divisions of Fish & Wildlife and Forestry, and Kerns Excavating, as well as the users of Sugar Ridge for their patience as the firing range was expanded.”

Indiana was among five winners of the 2022 AML Reclamation Awards. A panel of judges composed of directors of state and Tribal reclamation programs and OSMRE managers determined the recipients

“Our Reclamation engineering and project management staff did a great job of planning and executing this project for the long-term benefit of the public and environment,” said DNR director Dan Bortner. “The collaboration of staff to produce nationally recognized reclamation of pre-law mining areas is a great example of DNR teamwork.”

The Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Awards, established in 1992, recognize exemplary state and Tribal reclamation projects that reclaim coal mine sites that were abandoned prior to the signing of the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977.

Since 1982, the AML program in Indiana has restored more than 1,100 AML construction sites that encompass approximately 10,000 acres of pre-law abandoned coal mines and related impacts.

The program has won 6 awards for exemplary reclamation over the past 8 years.

The DOR administers the surface coal mining laws for Indiana. The AML program is responsible for eliminating threats to the public and environment remaining from coal mining activity prior to the enactment of current law.

The program is available to public and private landowners experiencing negative impacts from legacy mining.

DOR’s Inspection & Enforcement Section permits and inspects active coal mines. All reclamation activities are funded through fees collected from active coal mining production.

For more information, call the DOR field office in Jasonville at 812-665-2207 or, if calling inside Indiana, 1-800-772-6463, toll-free.

