Dispatch: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that crews responded after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night.

Dispatch says this happened in front of the Dodge store on South Green Street.

The call originally came in around 9:18 p.m.

Dispatch says injuries are unknown at this time.

We will update this story once more information is available.

