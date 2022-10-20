Dispatch: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that crews responded after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night.

Dispatch says this happened in front of the Dodge store on South Green Street.

The call originally came in around 9:18 p.m.

Dispatch says injuries are unknown at this time.

We will update this story once more information is available.

