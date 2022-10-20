Birthday Club
'Chalk it Up Challenge' event being held in Evansville

‘Chalk it Up Challenge’ event being held in Evansville
By Bernado Malone
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you head over to Main Street in downtown Evansville on Thursday, you may see some brightly colored sidewalks.

It’s for the ‘Chalk it Up Challenge’, the YWCA’s way of recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The nonprofit helps almost 500 women and children each year who are dealing with addiction, homelessness, or domestic violence.

The CEO of YWCA, Erika Taylor, says the demand for their services is great in Evansville.

“Every bed is full. We have women calling every day, because they’re experiencing domestic violence in the home, and we need everyone to know that the YWCA is here to help,” says Taylor.

If you are struggling and need help, contact the YWCA.

