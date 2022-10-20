Birthday Club
Cannelton principal accused of drunk driving resigns

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - A principal for Cannelton City Schools has stepped down.

On Wednesday night, the school board held an executive session.

Joseph Sibbett, the now former Myers Grade School elementary principal, was arrested.

He’s accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Sibbett was originally placed on suspension and the school corporation told us Thursday that he resigned.

That resignation went into effect on Monday.

