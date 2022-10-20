Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Brescia University hosting trunk or treat event

Brescia University
Brescia University
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Several trunk or treat events are happening in the Tri-State as we approach Halloween.

One of them will be at Brescia University in Owensboro.

It’s set for Tuesday, October 25, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Student Services Parking Lot.

Brescia officials say it’s put together by the the Psychology Club/Psi Chi.

Students, faculty, and staff of the University will all participate in this family friendly event.

“We love hosting this event every year. It’s been great to interact with families from the community, but it’s also a fun way for Brescia as a family to donate time, effort, and candy toward a common goal together. It’s an absolute joy to see all the creative trunk themes and how much the kids enjoy each of them,” said Associate Professor of Psychology Dr. Rachel Besing.

Local food trucks will also be at the event.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Warrick County Graphic
Warrick Co. store ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
Winner of Castle Bands half pot announced
Castle announces half pot winner
Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on...
Update: Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $1.6 million
West Side Nut Club announces half pot winner

Latest News

Dubois Co. Museum asking for input on Christmas display
Indiana DNR
DNR Reclamation receives regional award
Police looking for hit and run driver, bicyclist taken to hospital
Empty Bowls of Owensboro fundraiser happening Thursday night
Empty Bowls of Owensboro fundraiser happening Thursday night
UE's annual Chili Bowl Sale in 2021 (Source: Sydney Miller)
UE’s annual chili bowl sale underway Thursday