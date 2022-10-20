Brescia University hosting trunk or treat event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Several trunk or treat events are happening in the Tri-State as we approach Halloween.

One of them will be at Brescia University in Owensboro.

It’s set for Tuesday, October 25, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Student Services Parking Lot.

Brescia officials say it’s put together by the the Psychology Club/Psi Chi.

Students, faculty, and staff of the University will all participate in this family friendly event.

“We love hosting this event every year. It’s been great to interact with families from the community, but it’s also a fun way for Brescia as a family to donate time, effort, and candy toward a common goal together. It’s an absolute joy to see all the creative trunk themes and how much the kids enjoy each of them,” said Associate Professor of Psychology Dr. Rachel Besing.

Local food trucks will also be at the event.

