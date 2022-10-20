Birthday Club
Breast cancer screening event underway Thursday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Deaconess’ Henderson hospital is hosting a breast cancer screening event Thursday.

It starts at 6:30 a.m. and runs till 3:30 p.m.

The mobile service helps ensure all women have access to an annual screening mammogram, regardless of ability to pay or to travel to a breast imaging center.

All insurance is accepted, and grant dollars are available for women who are uninsured or underinsured.

Appointments are required.

Call 812-450-MAMM (6266).

