Breast cancer screening event underway Thursday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Deaconess’ Henderson hospital is hosting a breast cancer screening event Thursday.

It starts at 6:30 a.m. and runs till 3:30 p.m.

The mobile service helps ensure all women have access to an annual screening mammogram, regardless of ability to pay or to travel to a breast imaging center.

All insurance is accepted, and grant dollars are available for women who are uninsured or underinsured.

Appointments are required.

Call 812-450-MAMM (6266).

