Breast cancer screening event underway Thursday
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Deaconess’ Henderson hospital is hosting a breast cancer screening event Thursday.
It starts at 6:30 a.m. and runs till 3:30 p.m.
The mobile service helps ensure all women have access to an annual screening mammogram, regardless of ability to pay or to travel to a breast imaging center.
All insurance is accepted, and grant dollars are available for women who are uninsured or underinsured.
Appointments are required.
Call 812-450-MAMM (6266).
