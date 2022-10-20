Boil advisory issued for part of Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews with the Ohio County Water District are making an emergency repair on a 6″ main line on Apple House Road.

Officials say the moderate drought conditions is causing the ground to shift, and underground pipes do not do well under movement. They say it causes pipe failures.

A boil water advisory is issued out of precaution for all customers served by OCWD in the following areas:

Apple House Road, Rochester Road, Nineteen School Rd, Hwy 1245, and Hwy 62 West in Echols in area.

If your home or business experienced a drop in water pressure as a result of this issue, you will be included in this boil water advisory.

As a precautionary measure, all water used for drinking or food preparation should be brought to a rolling boil for 3 minutes.

Customers of the Ohio County Water District with additional questions can contact the office at 270-298-7704.

