Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Boil advisory issued for part of Ohio Co.

(Pixabay (custom credit))
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews with the Ohio County Water District are making an emergency repair on a 6″ main line on Apple House Road.   

Officials say the moderate drought conditions is causing the ground to shift, and underground pipes do not do well under movement. They say it causes pipe failures.

A boil water advisory is issued out of precaution for all customers served by OCWD in the following areas:

Apple House Road, Rochester Road, Nineteen School Rd, Hwy 1245, and Hwy 62 West in Echols in area.

If your home or business experienced a drop in water pressure as a result of this issue, you will be included in this boil water advisory.

As a precautionary measure, all water used for drinking or food preparation should be brought to a rolling boil for 3 minutes.

Customers of the Ohio County Water District with additional questions can contact the office at 270-298-7704.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Warrick County Graphic
Warrick Co. store ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
Winner of Castle Bands half pot announced
Castle announces half pot winner
Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on...
Update: Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $1.6 million
West Side Nut Club announces half pot winner

Latest News

EPD looking for hit and run driver after bicyclist was taken to hospital
EPD looking for hit and run driver after bicyclist was taken to hospital
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Lanes of Petersburg Rd closed Friday
Robert Garner trial continues
Testimony continues for day 4 of Garner murder trial in Owensboro
The University of Southern Indiana
Southern Indiana Conference on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion returns to USI for second year