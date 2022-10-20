ATF officials sift through warehouse debris to learn fire cause

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The ATF has officially started its investigation into the cause of the Morton Avenue Warehouse fire.

They had dogs on scene Wednesday sifting through debris on the outside of the building.

So far, we know five buildings including the warehouse were affected.

Wednesday evening, EFD Division Chief Mike Larson gave us an update on what the next steps could be.

“If they get done digging around trying to figure out what caused the fire, it would be the clean-up part of it. To say how long that will take would be, [It’s] beyond me. It’s a pretty large area,” said Larson.

Chief Larson says the building takes up anywhere from two blocks wide to three to four blocks long.

The building was major symbol of Evansville’s history. The Morton Avenue Warehouse had been around for more than 100 years.

In 1902, William H. McCurdy founded the Hercules Buggy Company.

Hercules manufactured carriages there until the 1920s.

One of those buggies is on display at the Transportation Center at the Evansville Museum.

Curator Tom Lonnberg shared his reactions when he learned of the fire.

“Of course buildings can be replaced, people can’t. So that is a good thing, but we did lose a bit of our past when that went down, a place that meant a lot to a lot of people,” said Lonnberg.

At the time of the fire, the building was being rented out for storage.

