Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wednesday’s Powerball winnings jump over $500 million

FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.
FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wednesday night’s Powerball has crossed the half-billion-dollar mark.

The winnings are estimated at $508 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing.

The cash value of Wednesday’s jackpot is about $256 million.

The Powerball jackpot hasn’t crossed the half-billion mark since Jan. 5 when tickets in Wisconsin and California split the $632.6 million jackpot.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $1.6 million
West Side Nut Club announces half pot winner
Warehouse fire burns down 100+ year old building, crews still on scene
Historic Evansville warehouse destroyed by fire, crews still on scene
Crash on Lloyd Expressway
4 cars damaged in 2 separate crashes on Lloyd Expressway
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
Massive fire on N. Morton Ave.
Massive fire rips through Evansville warehouse

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank,...
Pence warns of ‘unprincipled populism,’ ‘Putin apologists’
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
LIVE: Biden remarks on infrastructure law, to release 15M barrels from oil reserve with more possible
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. Students and staff were moved...
Carbon monoxide at Kansas City school sends 8 to hospital
An embryologist uses a microscope to examine an embryo, visible on a monitor, center, at a...
Race gap seen in US infant deaths after fertility treatment